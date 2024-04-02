Cordant Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,713 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,389. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

