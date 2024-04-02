Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Lowered by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.3% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

