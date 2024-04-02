Cordant Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cordant Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,223,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after buying an additional 909,958 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,727,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,815,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 650,266 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,520,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,671,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 340,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,062. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

