Cordant Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cordant Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.4% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,836. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

