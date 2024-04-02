Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

