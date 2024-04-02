Cordant Inc. Sells 3,475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cordant Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 14.3% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 15,614,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,188,659. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

