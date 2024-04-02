Welch Group LLC Sells 221 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Welch Group LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,355,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

