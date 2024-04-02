Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,486 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 19,169.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 85,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. 1,116,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,979. ProShares Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

