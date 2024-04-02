Solstein Capital LLC Has $178,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. 1,653,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.