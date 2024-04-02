Solstein Capital LLC Sells 446 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.18. 2,314,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day moving average is $192.53.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.