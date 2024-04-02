Solstein Capital LLC Sells 20 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in ASML by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $26.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $966.71. 946,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,742. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $381.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $938.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $760.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

