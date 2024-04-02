UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Lifted by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,017 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,313,000 after purchasing an additional 389,244 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the period.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. 2,189,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,929. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

