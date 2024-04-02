Solstein Capital LLC Increases Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for about 2.7% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

NYSE FMX traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $128.32. The stock had a trading volume of 643,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.71. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $91.71 and a 1-year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

