Solstein Capital LLC Sells 19,776 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,776 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up 0.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 134.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,874,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $15,266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4,068.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,267,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.11. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

