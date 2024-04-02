Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.10. 179,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,987. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

