1,065 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Purchased by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of RSPM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $36.42.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
