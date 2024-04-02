TIAA Trust National Association Sells 10,253 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 189,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.81. 15,755,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,183,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

