Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 38130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Azarga Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$727,400.00, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06.
About Azarga Metals
Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azarga Metals
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.