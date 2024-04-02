Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $243.25

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$243.25 and last traded at C$133.80, with a volume of 53365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$134.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTC.A. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$152.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$162.44.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$139.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

