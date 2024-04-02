Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.21

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 459961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,501,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,331 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,189,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 460,895 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,728,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 128,323 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 229,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 513.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 743,881 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

