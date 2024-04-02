Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.75

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 57145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPG. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPG

Galapagos Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth $11,568,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth about $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.