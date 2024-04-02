Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 4950735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 7,387.31% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

