Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $895.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $675.00 to $895.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $764.60. 1,761,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,260. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $342.30 and a one year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $739.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $357,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.