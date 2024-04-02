Canopy Growth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 32,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 23,300 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,750,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,811. The company has a market capitalization of $759.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

