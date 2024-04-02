ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $943.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.48.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -150.78%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

