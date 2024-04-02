Traders Purchase High Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 24,066 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 14,537 call options.

BlackBerry Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,160,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,783. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $272,750. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

