Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expands By 6.3%

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $90,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. 692,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,805. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCF

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.