Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Up 6.2% in March

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. FMR LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,521 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after buying an additional 2,448,354 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,672,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period.

Shares of COGT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,169. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

