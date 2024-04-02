Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $96.50

Shares of Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 7550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.23).

Pembroke VCT B Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £184.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,930.00 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.36.

Pembroke VCT B Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Pembroke VCT B’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Pembroke VCT B Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

