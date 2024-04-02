Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.11

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 300510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

