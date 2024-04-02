Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 64.60 ($0.81), with a volume of 1802578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.80).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.71. The stock has a market cap of £498.07 million, a PE ratio of 586.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 15,316 shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.40 ($12,497.36). Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

