Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.60

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 42801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).
Keras Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.67.
About Keras Resources
Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.
