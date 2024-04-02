Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.00

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68), with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.72).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Trading Down 6.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.27. The company has a market capitalization of £147.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,916.67 and a beta of -0.04.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is currently 23,333.33%.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

