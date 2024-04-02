cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. cat in a dogs world has a total market capitalization of $706.65 million and approximately $325.05 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded 309.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
cat in a dogs world Profile
cat in a dogs world’s genesis date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld. The official website for cat in a dogs world is mew.xyz.
Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars.
