DeepOnion Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $5.80 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00106838 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00036096 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016758 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

