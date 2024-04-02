Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $110.01 million and $1.20 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002823 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,928,555 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

