Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.23 Million

Request (REQ) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $155.24 million and $17.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007412 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014496 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001660 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,842.94 or 0.99931695 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00134233 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15862761 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $16,253,212.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

