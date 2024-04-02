TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 147.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59,108 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.70. 61,200,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,650,055. The company has a market cap of $288.80 billion, a PE ratio of 343.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

