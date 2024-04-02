Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

AIT traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.39. 313,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.25. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

