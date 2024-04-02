First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 834 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 582,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04. The firm has a market cap of $330.10 billion, a PE ratio of 935.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

