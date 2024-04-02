TIAA Trust National Association Sells 412,649 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412,649 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,473,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,124,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,606. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $43.11.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

