Bell Bank Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bell Bank reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.19.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.72. 468,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,194. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.