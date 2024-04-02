Bell Bank Buys 1,739 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. 26,274,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,765,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $294.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

