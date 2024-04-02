Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.45. 1,350,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,071. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.