Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.64. 10,916,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,474,078. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.