TIAA Trust National Association Sells 2,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.10% of Entergy worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Entergy by 64.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after acquiring an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.27. 1,015,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

