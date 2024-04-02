Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,758. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

