Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $203,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,088. The company has a market capitalization of $362.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

