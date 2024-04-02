PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus upgraded PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Get PPL alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PPL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 2,236,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,062. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.