Welch Group LLC Purchases 1,001 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the third quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,963.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,963.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock worth $5,040,656 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.56. 147,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,349. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $135.65.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. GATX’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

